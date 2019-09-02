Mike Bryan fined $10,000 for gun gesture at US Open

American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 by the US Open on Sunday for his using racquet his to make a shooting gesture at a line judge.

Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racquet upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.

Chair umpire Mariana Alves issued a code violation against Mike Bryan for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Bryan brothers, winners of 16 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, went on to win the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis.

It is the highest fine received by a male player so far at this year’s tournament.

“I apologize for any offense I may have caused. We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful,” Bryan said in a statement cited by the New York Times.

“But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again.”

Seven people were killed in Texas on Saturday in the latest of several mass shootings to occur in the United States this year.