Bong Go: Duterte to conduct own probe into GCTA fiasco

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will look into the possible corruption in the granting of the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) to prisoners, including convicted rapist and murderer former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

Speaking with reporters after a joint Senate hearing to review Republic Act 10592 increasing the GCTA given to inmates, former presidential aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Duterte told him that he would conduct an investigation of his own.

“And sabi ni Pangulong Duterte papaimbestigahan niya po ito. Definitely heads will roll,” Go said.

In the hearing, opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros said there is corruption involved in granting GCTA to favored prisoners, including Sanchez.

Asked whether he thinks there is indeed a “GCTA for sale” system inside the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Go answered: “Gusto namin ungkatin kung meron ba talagang korapsyon.”

“Aside from us dito sa Senate, mismo ang Pangulo ang magimbistiga rin ng kanyang sarili, kung meron bang korapsyon,” Go further said.

RA 10592 came under scrutiny following reports of the possible release of Sanchez under the said law.

Sanchez was sentenced to seven life imprisonments for the 1993 murder of two University of the Philippines-Los Baños students.

During the hearing, BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon admitted that he signed a memorandum order recommending the release Sanchez.

Faeldon maintained that the memorandum order was not an official release order.

However, he noted that the memorandum order would start the processing of all the papers for the release of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Earlier, the President ordered BuCor and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to block the release of Sanchez.

“Kung ang Presidente natin ay… he exercises prudence in signing executive clemency, ang tanong ko nga po kanina sa BuCor ay bakit ganon na lang po kabilis ang pagre-release nila ng preso lalung-lalo na po it involves heinous crimes,” Go went on. /jpv