Pagasa: No more heavy rains in Cebu, CV even if Liwayway turns into severe storm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Storm Liwayway may still intensify into a severe tropical storm, but it will no longer bring heavy rains in Central Visayas.

The center of TS Liwayway, which was last spotted at east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora on Monday, September 2, will no longer have a direct effect in Cebu and Central Visayas, said Joey Figuracion, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) of Mactan station.

TS Liwayway is currently moving northwest with a speed of 30 kilometers per hour and maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 80 kilometers per hour.

Figuracion said only localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers might be expected in the remaining days of this week.

In Gale Warning No. 6 issued at 5 p.m. today, September 2, Pagasa has already lifted the gale warning over Eastern Visayas. The gale warning now covers only seaboards of Luzon.

Figuracion said TS Liwayway would still less likely to make landfall before it would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, September 4./dbs