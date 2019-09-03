FACES OF CEBU: Leojen Descartin, 25

“I was broken-hearted that time and although I did not start climbing because of it, it (the pain) just pushed me to do other things diligently which included mountaineering.

Mountaineering helped me in many ways. It honed many things in me like attitude, self-discipline, sense of responsibility, camaraderie with my fellow mountaineers, patience and it somehow forced me to develop my perseverance. It started way back 2015. The very first mountain I stepped my feet on was Kan-irag Peak, also nown as Sirao Peak which is located in Barangay Sirao, a mountan barangay of Cebu City. It took me a grueling five hours trek to get to the top of it. It surely did help me heal because it’s a different kind of tranquility when you are one with the nature. The beautiful landscapes are breathtaking as always.

Mother Nature has already given us a kind of beauty that will always make us fall in love. It may take some time but the healing process becomes shorter when you keep yourself busy than just sitting there and do nothing. You’ll see everything in a much bigger picture.”