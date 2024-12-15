FACES OF CEBU: Brando Ray Raya, lawyer/seasoned runner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The running fever has caught many Cebuanos embrace the active and healthy lifestyle.

What started as a convenient and accessible form of exercise has grown into a passion for many, with runners proudly sharing their milestones and personal bests on platforms like Strava.

For most, balancing running with work and life is a challenge. But for 44-year-old lawyer Brando Ray Raya, it’s a way of life.

READ MORE:

FACES OF CEBU: Oliver Moeller, the heartthrob lawyer of Cebu

FACES OF CEBU: Kern Sesante, 39, lawyer and basketball coach

Raya’s story isn’t just about lacing up running shoes; it’s a testament to discipline, perseverance, and the power of transformation.

Running: Never too late

A late bloomer in the sport, Atty. Raya has seamlessly integrated his demanding legal career with his newfound love for running, proving that it’s never too late to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Raya shared his formula for balancing life’s demands.

“Balancing work and life as a lawyer requires discipline and effective planning,” Raya explained.

“For me, it’s about setting clear goals and creating a schedule that aligns with those goals. The key is to prioritize and plan ahead. When you plan well, balancing becomes much easier.”

Atty. Raya: Family first

Raya admits that challenges arise, especially when work becomes overwhelming, but he makes sure that family remains his top priority.

“I schedule my workouts around my work commitments, always keeping in mind that family comes first. Running also helps me manage stress, which makes it an essential part of my routine,” he added.

Raya’s journey into running began in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdowns. At the time, he faced health issues such as high cholesterol, asthma, and hypertension. Realizing he needed to make a change, he turned to exercise.

“It all started during the pandemic when I became more aware of the risks I was facing. Running became my way of improving my health and taking control of my life,” he said.

Multisport

What began as a simple fitness routine quickly evolved into a passion for endurance challenges.

Raya initially joined Spartan Races under the guidance of coach Carlo Sumayang. This led him to triathlons, where he trained with coach Jeffrey Codino and specialized in the sport’s three disciplines. Later, he refined his running skills under the mentorship of veteran athletics coach Arvin Loberanis.

“Running is the most basic form of exercise, which makes it both accessible and essential. It’s helped me not just physically but mentally, especially in managing the stress of being a lawyer.”

Now a seasoned runner, Raya has conquered the Sydney Marathon and numerous other events. His next goal is to complete the HOKA Trilogy Run while training for more triathlons. Like many passionate runners, he dreams of finishing all seven major marathons, starting with the New York Marathon in 2025.

Raya’s story as a runner is way beyond the miles he ran. It’s a compelling testament that with the proper mindset, perseverance, and careful planning, anyone can achieve a well-balanced lifestyle on the road, at home, and at the office.