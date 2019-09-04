10 wildest looks at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

By Carmencita S. Sioson - Inquirer.net |September 04,2019 - 07:16 PM

MTV’s Video Music Awards continues to be a much-awaited event not only for its celebration of youth culture and jaw-dropping performances, but also for the craziest outfits celebrities opt for. Here are some of this year’s wildest looks.

#1 Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP

#2 Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/AFP

 

#3 Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine poses on the red carpet during Missy Elliotts MTV Video Music Awards after party on Monday, August 26, 2019 in New York City. Guests enjoyed specialty Courvoisier Cognac cocktails throughout the evening. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac/AFP

 

#4 Halsey 

Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP

 

#5 Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

I’m not bad, I was just drawn this way.. 😏😘

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

#6 H.E.R.

View this post on Instagram

VMA’S with a noodle 🐍 i got 5 noodles at home. I try to bring them everywhere I can because people love them and they are really cool. They are used to being around a lot of people. @jayprehistoricpets taught me lol better than being alone. They are great pets ❤️

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on

 

#7 Ava Max

View this post on Instagram

This superhero outfit represents finding my inner strength to be who I truly am and to have the courage to fight my inner demons. To overcome anything that comes my way. It represents to me that anything is possible.. you can be whoever the fuck you wanna be. We all have super powers within us. Each and every one of you are unique and extraordinary. Don’t let anyone else tell you different. It never came easy for me, it’s been hard and it still is. But nothing great ever comes easy. Remember that. 💥

A post shared by Ava Max 🔮 (@avamax) on

#8 Bad Bunny

View this post on Instagram

sin mi nada fuera lo mismo 👁 sin ustedes tampoco, gracias!

A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on

 

#9 Peppermint

Peppermint attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/AFP

 

#10 J Balvin

Colombian musician J Balvin poses with awards in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.