FACES OF CEBU: Lucrecia Craya, 59

“Te, unsay angay pangitaon sa usa ka babaye sa usa ka lalake?”

“Ngano, ang babaye diay ang mangita og laki?”

_____________________________________________________________________________

“I first met him when I was working at a house and it so happened that he was working in there too. It was a fast, May-December romance, because I was 41 by that time and he was only 21. So I was 20 years his senior. We stayed together, and now we have two children.

I had a first husband through an arranged marriage but I left him since he cheated on me.

My advice to young people on finding the one? Make sure that he is kind, and that he will visit you at home to meet your family, because that’s how you’ll know that he’s serious and sincere.”