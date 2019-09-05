Couple nabbed with P6.8M shabu in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) weighing a kilo with an estimated value of P6.8 million were recovered by police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents in a buy-bust operation past 11 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Sitio Mustang Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Arrested were live-in partners Stanley Urdaneta, 37 and Arcelia Tamarion, 35, both native of Cebu City but currently residing at Estaca, Compostela.

A joint operation conducted by the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) led by Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Felix Cleopas III and PDEA led by Investigation Agent III Ivy Claire Oledan collared the suspects and recovered 11 large packs of suspected shabu and a .45 caliber pistol with magazine loaded with seven live ammunition.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Colonel Clarito Baja witnessed the arrest.

The live-in partners are now detained at Lapu-Lapu City Police Office holding cell. /elb