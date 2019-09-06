Sinas assures Chiong couple of their security

NAGA CITY, Cebu — Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, has assured Thelma and Dionisio Chiong of their safety after three out of seven convicts in the rape-slay of their daughters were released through the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

The Chiong couple met with Sinas at the venue of the groundbreaking of the National Housing Authority (NHA) Permanent Housing Project project for the victims of the September 2018 landslide on Friday, September 6, in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

“Iyaha ming gi-assure nga di lang ko mahadlok kay iya ra ming pabantayan. Parovingan lang kuno pirmi og mga police ang area sa among balay,” Mrs. Chiong told CDN Digital.

(He assured us not to fear for our safety because he has send police officers to watch over them. He has assigned police officers to do roving patrols near their house.)

The three convicts in the rape-slay of Jacqueline and Marijoy Chiong, who were released through the GCTA, were Josman Aznar, Ariel Balansag and Alberto Caño.

Their release was confirmed by then Bureau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon during a Senate inquiry.

Read more: Vinluan to Cebu City cops: Bring back to jail released convicts of Chiong sisters’ slay

Meanwhile Mrs. Chiong said they would help the authorities in locating the three men, who were among the seven convicted in 1997 of the rape-slay of their daughters.

Mrs. Chiong earlier expressed concerns for their safety following the reports of the release of Aznar, Caño and Balansag.

Read more: Thelma Chiong: Chiong 7, who were on death row, should not be eligible for GCTA

The Chiong couple arrived at the venue of the groundbreaking at the Balili property in Barangay Tinaan at around 1 p.m.

Mrs. Chiong said she wanted to personally thank the President for his order to have the 1,914 convicts freed the GCTA to surrender to the authorities.

“Mura kog naibtan og tunok sa akong dughan kay mabalik na sila sa prisohan,” said Mrs. Chiong.

(I am relieved that the convicts will be brought back to prison.)

Read more: Duterte to freed heinous crime convicts: Surrender now

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Hector Amancia, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) deputy director, also assured that there would be no special treatment for any of the convicts, who would surrender.

Amancia said in an earlier interview that the CIDG would take the surrenderers under their custody where they would undergo booking and profiling.

After that they would eventually, he said they would eventually be forwarded to the Bureau of Corrections.

“No special treatment. Tanan man nga mga na aresto nato diri, sa atong opisina and even other law enforcement agency wala man gyud nang gina tawag nga special treatment because arrested man na, and once arrested they will undergo the same procedure wala tay special treatment nga mahatag ana nga mga suspects they will be treated alike,” he said.

(There will be no special treatment. All those arrested by our office and other law enforcement agencies would undergo the same procedure. We have no special treatment to give the suspects and they will be treated the same way.)/dbs