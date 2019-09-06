32 held in Talisay City Sempo
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 32 persons were rounded up by the police in Talisay City for various alleged drug-related cases during a Synchronized Enhancement Managing Police Operation (Sempo) in the city.
The arrests were conducted by the Talisay City Police in Sitio Mananga 1 and 2 of Barangay Tabunok during the Sempo that started at around 10 a.m. and ended past 6 p.m. today, September 6, according to Police Major Orlando Carag Jr., the city’s police chief.
The arrested persons are now held at the Talisay City police station to undergo booking and profiling./elb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.