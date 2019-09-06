32 held in Talisay City Sempo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 32 persons were rounded up by the police in Talisay City for various alleged drug-related cases during a Synchronized Enhancement Managing Police Operation (Sempo) in the city.

The arrests were conducted by the Talisay City Police in Sitio Mananga 1 and 2 of Barangay Tabunok during the Sempo that started at around 10 a.m. and ended past 6 p.m. today, September 6, according to Police Major Orlando Carag Jr., the city’s police chief.

The arrested persons are now held at the Talisay City police station to undergo booking and profiling.