CDU’s University Run 14 Top 3 placers
Mandaue City, Cebu—Here are the top 3 placers in each category during the 14th University Run of the Cebu Doctors’ University held Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at the CDU campus in Mandaue City.
3k Students Female
1st Cianyl Gonzales 13.35
2nd Angela Palmares 14.14
3rd Althea Relliquete 14.20
3k Students Male
1st Nicolas Ong 12.25
2nd Ian Baygan 12.36
3rd Kenneth Daniel 12.37
5k Students Male
1st Kenneth Montecillo 26.30
2nd Eunice Arcilla 28.05
3rd Ethan Mendoza 28.10
5k Students Female
1st Kimi Wee 28.29
2nd Caitlin Taborada 31.33
3rd Jamie Steenkamp 33.36 5k
Employees Male
1st Augustin Suello
30.11 2nd Ian Rustia 34.09
3rd Kris Rhaian 36.30 5k
Employees Female
1st Jenniefer Arcillas 30.28
2nd Elmira Tantiado 33.38
3rd Queenie Rese 39.40 5k
Alumni Male
1st Vince Cabahug 30.02
2nd Paul Lester Lim 40.29
5k Alumni Female
1st Rey Ann Basilisco 35.05
2nd Mary Rose Taladro 36.06
3rd Cornelia May Tesaluna 51.32
5k Open Male
1st Bryan Kent Catubig 25.35
2nd Joseph Carzon 27.33
3rd Krian Bolo 36.25 5k
Open Female
1st Gwendolyn Undang 27.32
2nd Ivy Castro 32.35
3rd Jennifer Palis 32.37
10k Employees Male
1st Cas Alzate 1:00.40
2nd Charlie Berberio 1:01.35
3rd Raymund Silot 1:10.52
10k Employees Female
1st Charito Sanupao 1:13.57
2nd Janette Nadela 1:19.52
3rd Denise Nicole Valle 1:21.44
10k Alumni Male
1st Neil Carcel 57.29
2nd Allen Ramirez 1:00.30
3rd Sander Ugalino 1:33.08
10k Alumni Female
1st Cheerie Lee Apiag 1:07.37
2nd Jomalyn Puerto 1:15.10
3rd Bettina Veloso 1:16.23
10k Open Male
1st Jimmy Yu 46.56
2nd Alesandro Sacris 47.23
3rd Aldrin Rustom Pasumala 47.56
20k Open Female
1st Kay Cundangan 47.54
2nd Maria Victoria Tan 59.16
3rd Lynelyn Malalie 1:00.13
