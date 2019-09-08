Msgr. Tan encourages youth going through depression to seek professional help

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Catholic Church in Cebu has encouraged the youth who manifest symptoms of depression to seek professional help.

Monsignor Joseph Tan, media liaison of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said the public should be aware that depression is more than just about facing problems.

“Sa Pilipinas atong iingon nga problema ra ang hinungdan but nalimot ta nga sakit na siya ug kinahanglan og doctor ug kinahanglan og tambal,” Tan said.

(Here in the Philippines, we think that this is just about having problems. We tend to forget that this is a condition that needs the attention of a doctor and sometimes, medication.)

Tan made the statement following recent attempts of some youth to resort to suicide.

Read more: Missing 16-year-old boy found dead in Opao shipyard

In an interview at the sidelines of the celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of Mary on Sunday, September 8, Tan said that the youth of today are, “empowered, graced and beloved by God,” as they are described in the observance of the Year of the Youth in the Philippine Catholic Church this 2019.

“Empowered, graced and beloved by God,” are the same adjectives that are used by the Catholic Church to describe the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the teachings of the Catholic Church.

“Mary, therefore, has been empowered to become the mother of our Savior… The youth are equally graced, beloved and empowered as we continue to celebrate the year of the youth in the entire country,” said Tan.

Tan urged the public to provide support and encourage those who manifest symptoms of depression to get professional help.

“Usa, kung dunay mga symptom na atong mamatngonan sa mga kabataan atong dalhon sa doctor dili lang kay atong tambagan. Ikaduha, ato silang lig-onon sa pag-ampo kay ang pag-ampo dunay healing power,” Tan said.

(First, we have to consult a doctor if we notice signs of depression among our youth instead of just giving them advice. Second, let us strengthen them through prayers because prayers have healing powers.)/elb