Hundreds of mangrove propagules planted on Olango Island 

By Norman V. Mendoza |September 08,2019 - 03:58 PM

Mayor Junard Chan with wife Cindy Chan, daughter Jasmine together with officials from Philippine Air Force led by Major General Alejandro Baclayon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Director Colonel Clarito Baja and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Lyka Tampus pose in a ceremonial planting of mangroves at the shores of Barangay Sta. Rosa on Olango Island on Sept. 8, 2019. |Norman Mendoza

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Hundreds of Mangrove propagules were planted at the shores of Barangay Sta. Rosa on Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday morning, September 8. 

The massive mangrove planting was jointly conducted by soldiers, city policemen, youth, volunteers and city officials led by Mayor Junard Chan and his family.

The activity was part of Chan’s birthday celebration on Sunday.

“Ganahan ko ug ang akong mga partners nga mopakita og ehemplo ilabi na ngadto sa mga Oponganon sa kamahinungdanon sa pagpalambo ug  pagprotekta sa kinaiyahan, said Chan. 

(Me and my partners would want to set an example especially to the Oponganons on the importance of developing and protecting the environment).

The activity was followed by a Holy Mass at the Mini Hoops Dome at Barangay Talima where Chan and other officials also shared lunch with residents.

A medical mission was also conducted by the Philippine Air Force assisted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office. /elb

