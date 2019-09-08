Ateneo de Cebu teams rule San Roque Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Teams from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) dominated the 14th San Roque Football Cup which came to an end on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the San Roque Football Field in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

This after Ateneo clinched four of the six title on offer. It ruled the Under 11, Under 13 and the Under 15 Boys and Girls.

Finishing as runner-up in the Under 11 was Cebu Sherilin while the San Roque Football Club brought home the same honor in the Under 13. Runner-up honors in the Under 15 Girls went to Guardian Striker.

Looc FC, for its part, was also declared as co-champion with Ateneo in the Under 15 Boys.

SRFC president Oliver “Bingbing” Colina said that he decided to no longer hold a finals match in the Under 15 Boys because it was already dark and it was too dangerous to let both teams continue to play.

He also decided not to let them do a “toss coin” to declare the champion because he didn’t think it was fair. So, he decided to declare both Ateneo and Looc FC as champions.

The Under 7 title was brought home by Giuseppe FC after it relegated Cubacub FC to the runner-up slot.

The Guardian Striker bagged the title in the Under 9 after defeating Balamban FC who settled for the runner-up honors./elb