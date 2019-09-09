Thelma Chiong to DOJ: Show us complete list of convicts released through GCTA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unhappy with the release of four of the seven convicts in the rape-slay of her daughters Marijoy and Jacqueline, Thelma Chiong has called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to already release to the public the complete list of heinous crime convicts who were freed from detention through the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

“Mao bitaw na akong nakuyawan nga dili ra tulo ang nakagawas. Ang ako basin naa pay lain,” Chiong told CDN Digital in phone interview today, September 9.

(I have been worried that not only three of the (Chiong) convicts were released from detention. What if there are still others?)

Former BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon earlier confirmed the release of Jozman Aznar, Alberto Caño and Ariel Balansag.

On Monday, September 9, Justice Undersecretary and DOJ Spokesperson Markk Perete said James Anthony Uy have also been released from the detention.

With the release of the four men, Chiong said there is no reason why the fifth convict, Rowen Adlawan, will not get to earn his freedom soon.

Seven men were convicted for the murder of the Chiong sister in 1999. But one of them was reported to have died while detained at the New Bilibid Prison.

Chiong claimed of having received information, when she was still head of the Crusade Against Violence in the Visayas from 2003 to 2006, that James Andrew, James Anthony’s brother, was killed by a fellow inmate.

The seventh convict, Francisco “Paco” Larrañaga, a Filipino-Spanish citizen, was authorized to serve his sentence in Spain through the Transfer of Sentence Agreement because of his dual citizenship.

Caño and Balansag already surrendered to the DOJ last week while Aznar promised to also surrender this week.

“We call on to the Department of Justice nga ipagawas na ang names (to already release all the names). That is just fair to everybody. Why should they keep it from us?” Chiong said.

Chiong also reiterated her call for Aznar to already turn himself in.

“Manawagan kong Jozman nga surrender na. Ayaw na og tago-tago diha. Taas na kaayo ang panahon nga gihatag sa presidente ninyo para mosurrender mo. Kusa na lang unta mo og surrender aron di na lang mo pangitaon,” appealed Chiong.

(I am appealing for Jozman to surrender. Do not hide. The President has already given you more than enough time to surrender. Present yourself to authorities so that they will no longer have to look for you.) | dcb