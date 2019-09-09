Six nabbed in Minglanilla buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six persons were arrested for the possession of 25 grams of shabu and 180 grams of dried marijuana leaves worth almost P200, 000 in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla town at 3:45 p.m. today, September 9.

The arrested individuals were Lito Labajo, 34; Ian Cedrick Fernan, 26; Judy Del Rosario, 38; Cleven Jedd Bracamonte, 28; Melvin Matubay, 28 and Jean Claudette Las Piñas, 32.

Police Lieutenant Marlu Conag, head of the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Brand (PIB) , said that Labajo and Fernan, who were the target of their operation, were considered by the police as high value targets.

Conag said that Labajo rented the house in Barangay Calajoan which he used as base for his illegal drugs operation.

Labajo, Del Rosario and Las Piñas are from Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City while Fernan and Bracamonte are from Barangay Poblacion of the same city. Matubay is from Barangay Abucayan, Balamban town.

Confiscated from their possession were one large, three medium and 13 small plastic packs of suspected shabu weighing 24.48 grams and worth P166,464.

The police also recovered one large pack of dried marijuana leaves weighing 180.11 grams and worth P18,011.

Conag said that the suspects are now detained at the PIB office in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City. | dcb