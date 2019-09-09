Val Sandiego is Binibining Cebu’s new dance choreographer, stage director

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Binibining Cebu organizers partnered with choreographer Val Sandiego for this year’s pageant.

Sandiego is the stage director and dance choreographer for the pageant scheduled in November. He will be working with DZMM anchor and business Ahwel Paz, the pageant’s overall director.

The man behind the Sandiego Dance Company will replace Victor Cuenco who was pageant choreographer and stage director in 2017 and 2018.

“You cannot say no to Kenneth Cobonpue. This is also a challenge and an honor for me to work with talented Cebuanos like Kenneth Cobonpue and Cary Santiago,” Sandiego told CDN Digital.

Cobonpue is the pageant’s creative director while Santiago has been its chairperson since its birth in 2017.

Sandiego expressed confidence that his collaboration with Cobonpue and Santiago is “key to producing a good show this year.”

“The audience will really see Cebuano culture, arts, and talent in Binibining Cebu 2019,” said Sandiego, who is the founder of Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival.

A total of 54 beauties will compete for the Binibining Cebu 2019, Binibining Cebu Tourism 2019, Binibining Cebu Charity 2019, Binibining Cebu Heritage 2019, and Binibining Cebu Ecology 2019 crowns.

The pageant's dance rehearsals officially started during the weekend. Their press presentation is scheduled on September 18 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.