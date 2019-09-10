Cebu Provincial Board looks into legislations to protect P10.9 billion hog industry

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the Agriculture department has confirmed the first case of African Swine Fever (ASF) in some Luzon towns, the Cebu provincial government is looking into extending the ban of the entry of pork and pork related products from other provinces beyond 100 days.

Read: Cebu intensifies watch vs African Swine Fever after DA confirms first case in Rizal province

The Capitol initially hoisted a 100-day pork and pork-related products ban beginning August 22, 2019 because of the threat of ASF.

On Monday, September 9, 2019, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that 14 out of 20 blood samples from the swines that died in Rizal province tested positive for ASF.

Read more: DA: 14 of 20 blood samples positive for African Swine Fever

Provincial Board Committee on Commerce and Industry Chairman Glenn Anthony Soco said the legislative department would be taking up measures to protect Cebu’s hog industry, which is valued at about P10.9 billion.

In an interview on Tuesday, September 10, Soco said their are expecting the Committee on Agriculture, chaired by third district Board Member Victoria Corominas Toribio, to come up with an ordinance in relation to the ASF threat and in protecting the hog industry.

Read more: Garcia creates Provincial African Swine Fever Task Force to monitor airport, over 100 seaports in Cebu

Soco said the PB will also look into the market effects of the ban in aid of legislation.

Only 15 percent is sourced from other provinces, while the remaining 85 percent of the supply of pork in Cebu are from local producers.

While decrease in the supply of pork may lead to an increase in prices of pork and pork-related products, Soco said the apprehension of consumers due to the ASF threat may also instigate the prices to go down.

Soco, however, clarified that there is no total lock down against the entry of pork products from non-ASF affected provinces.

He said that products that bear necessary permits and clearance from the National Meat Inspection Services (NMIS) may still enter the province.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in an earlier statement, said the province’s ASF task force will be working double time in their watch against the entry of ASF.

Read more: Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia releases statement after confirmed swine deaths in Rizal

The task force is also set to have an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. today to tackle additional necessary measures that may be undertaken to ensure that ASF will not penetrate the province.

While there is no proven effects of consuming ASF-infected pork on humans, Soco explained that ASF will hurt the local economy, considering that the mortality rate for ASF reaches up to 100 percent. /bmjo