Spend more on traveling than on material things

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Millennials, as what older generations know, are the generation of go-getters.

They go out and enjoy their lives the way they want it, the spontaneity of it all makes their generation one of a kind.

Aside from the fact that they are go-getters, they too tend to spend money on traveling than buying material things.

Because, come to think of it, material things don’t last forever. Memories from travel experiences do.

So, let CDN Digital walk you through why you should start spending on traveling than on material things:

Makes you feel alive

The more you explore the wide horizons that life offers, the more you feel like you want to keep moving and see the bountiful beauty of the world. You’d realize that life is beyond just getting the newest gadgets. It is about getting out and exploring.

Experiences last forever

Not like things, experiences don’t expire. It goes on for a lifetime. The experiences you get from one trip to another makes you a lot smarter and wiser. Knowing new cultures and diving into new adventures will teach you not just the ins and outs of travel, but also life lessons you will learn along the way.

Ignites passion

It ignites the passion and desire in you to know who you really are and what you want to become. Going out makes you think of the things you want to learn and the things that excite the go-getter in you.

Meet new people

It allows you to meet people that will possibly play a significant role in your life. Making your circle bigger will make room for more ideas that you can put into work to make you better and also the people around you.

Living with less

With a lot of moving around and spending on tickets, you would spend less on material things that can make your home more spacious.

Over the years we have been saving mainly on things, like the latest laptop model, to the new models of cellphones down to the latest earphone designs.

It is now the time to live more, live outside the box and own less.

Discover life outside the world of material things! /bmjo