USPF takes down UC for first win in Cesafi collegiate hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers pulled off an upset, defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 78-72, in the collegiate game of the 19th Cesafi basketball tournament on Tuesday night, September 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Foreign student-athlete Sameen Swint of the USA exploded with 30 points to lead the Panthers to their first win in the tournament.

Neon Chavez chipped in 19 points.

UC import Tosh Sesay topscored for the Webmasters with 19 points while Shane Menina added 15 points.

UC, last year’s fourth placer, now has lost two games in a row while USPF improved to 1-1. /bmjo