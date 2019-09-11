Cebu jins win medals in taekwondo age group tournament in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano jins made their presence felt in the 2019 Smart/MVP Sports Foundation (free sparring) and PLDT Home Ultera (poomsae) national age-group championships held last weekend, September 7-8, 2019 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall, in Pasay, Metro Manila.

Three club members of the Cebu Taekwondo Association—Xanadu Taekwondo, Toledo Taekwondo Team and Sugbo Gothong Taekwondo, brought home not just one but numerous medals.

Accounting for the most number of medals was the Toledo Taekwondo Team with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in Kyorugi and two silver medals and one bronze in the Poomsae.

Handing in the gold in the Kyorugi was Elijah Jake Alqueza via the grade school (GS) bantam category.

Chipping in a silver via the junior heavyweight was Kym Therese Guilot.

The bronze medals were contributed by Gabrielli Athena Trocio in the GS lightweight and Audrey Gayle Arnaiz in the GS welterweight.

Having silver performances in Poomsae were Audrey Gayle Arnaiz in the GS individual brown belt, and Nicole Marie Abellanosa in the junior individual brown belt.

The cadet-team advance finished with the bronze. The team was manned by Trocio, Arnaiz and Glaiza Fernandez.

Xanadu Taekwondo, for its part, had a gold medal in the Kyorugi courtesy of Rodito Sinugbojan.

Accounting for Sugbo Gothong Taekwondo’s medals in Kyorugi were gold medalists Kiemverly Aro in the junior girls fin and Mea Ann Villaver in the GS featherweight.

One silver was bagged by Mary Mae Gomez in the junior girls fly while the bronze medals were clinched by Rhisha Mae Mansueto in the cat girls bantam, Lovelle Cañada in the junior girls fin and Pete Marielline Gasillos in the junior girls bantam. /bmjo