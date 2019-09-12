France eliminates USA from Fiba World Cup in major upset

|September 12,2019 - 08:48 AM

France’s Evan Fournier (R) takes a shot as Myles Turner of the US tries to block during the Basketball World Cup quarter-final game between US and France in Dongguan on September 11, 2019. | AFP

DONGGUAN, China — The U.S. has been ousted from medal contention by France at the World Cup, failing to capture gold at a major international tournament for the first time since the 2006 world championships.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 16 rebounds and France beat the U.S. 89-79 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, rallying from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull off the upset.

The U.S. had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition, starting with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships and continuing through every FIBA Americas, World Cup and Olympics event since. It was bidding to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups, after winning three straight Olympic golds in that span.

