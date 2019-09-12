Freed GCTA convicts who surrendered to police now at 281 — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Two hundred eighty-one heinous crime convicts released through the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law have surrendered to police stations nationwide, recent data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed Thursday.

Of the number, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) has the highest number of surrenderers with 38, followed by Cagayan Valley with 34 surrendered convicts.

Central Visayas (27), Ilocos Region (26), Central Luzon and Bicol Region (20 each), Western Visayas (18), Zamboanga Peninsula (16), the Cordillera Administrative Region and Metro Manila (15), Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Northern Mindanao (13 each), Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) and Caraga Region (nine each) and Eastern Visayas (eight).

The PNP said those who surrendered were convicted of rape, murder, robbery with homicide, robbery with rape, dangerous drugs, homicide, murder and robbery, attempted rape with homicide, murder, homicide, double frustrated murder and grave threats, parricide, carnapping, robbery, rape with homicide, arson, kidnapping with murder, frustrated homicide and kidnapping.

According to the PNP, most of the surrendered convicts were convicted of rape and murder with 93 each.

The PNP said 47 of the 281 surrendered convicts have been turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered convicts who were released early because of the GCTA law, to surrender or be tagged as fugitives. /muf

READ: Duterte fires Faeldon, orders 1,900 freed convicts to surrender