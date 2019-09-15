Mandaue City receives donation of brand new solar lamps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – International powerhouse solutions company 888 Tech Exchange Ventures, Inc. recently donated solar streetlamps to the City of Mandaue. The donation was acknowledged by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes at the city’s recent 50th Charter Day Anniversary.

Cortes formally conveyed the local government’s gratitude to Florendo Nograles and Mike Merla, 888 Tech Exchange President and Sales Manager, respectively.

With a total of 160 watts, the streetlamps will be used to illuminate a part of P. Gomez Street. Installation of these lights will bring abut some savings in electric power costs for the local government. In Cebu, 888 Tech Exchange has installed solar streetlamps at Shangri-la’s Mactan Resort and Spa and Pulchra Resort in San Fernando.

Solar energy has become popular in recent years due, not only to its innate advantage as a renewable power source, but also on its potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions.

888 Tech Exchange Ventures, Inc. is one of the Philippines’s top Solar PV System Integrators with nine years of experience in system installation. It also leads in distribution and installation of cybersecurity equipment, wireless battery monitoring systems and numerous industrial brands from Asia, the USA, Europe and Australia. It has expanded its business to Australia and Hongkong as well.

The donation to the City of Mandaue is part of 888 Tech’s community partnership initiatives. The company also sustains similar initiatives with other partner government units, private organizations and non-profit institutions. | dcb