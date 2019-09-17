Psychologist group: Divorce a relief but who’ll assist affected families?

MANILA, Philippines — While divorce may be a “relief,” a group of psychologists suggested that the government should look into the aspect on who would assist the family should a dissolution of marriage occur.

This is what Atty. Nanie Jacob from the Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP) suggested Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender hearing on the proposed divorce law in the country.

“So allowing for dissolution for such relationship could be a relief. But let us not be mislead into thinking that divorce is a solution to a problem like that. It may be one way. It may be an option to get oneself out of that situation,” Jacob said.

“But you can see that there are a lot of other requirements for one to be able to pick oneself up from such relationship. So what if there is a divorce bill? So what if they are separated?” she added.

“Who will assist this family financially, emotionally, spiritually? Who? I think the state should look into these matters,” she continued.

Jacob also pointed out that not only the spouse is affected in such abusive relationships, but also the children.

“Definitely, it is obvious, I think to all of us, it is not only the spouse who is abused, who is emotionally scarred by this experience, but also the children. Can you imagine how these children will grow up to be?” Jacob said.

She stressed the children’s situation may affect how the children perceive what marriage is and what kind of parent they will be in the future.

“Their idea of a relationship in marriage will be their experience of the marriage of their parents. And what kind of parent will they be in their adulthood? What model will they have in how to behave in a marriage which is supposed to be a loving and caring relationship between partners?” Jacob said. /jpv