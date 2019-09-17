Garcia to retrieve “illegally” disposed Capitol assets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has authorized Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to initiate the recovery of all real properties of the Capitol which were “illegally” disposed during the previous administration.

The SP approved during their session on Monday, September 16, the resolution of third district Board Member John Ismael Borgonia, Garcia’s ally, which seeks to give the governor the authority to initiate measures to retrieve the Capitol’s real properties.

“Honorable Gwendolyn Garcia has directed the review of any and all transactions/contracts entered into by the Province of Cebu during the last administration, among which are dispositions of its real properties,” Borgonia’s resolution reads.

According to Borgonia, the review conducted by legal consultants of the Capitol revealed that “some contracts involving the dispositions of the real properties of the Province of Cebu to other entities/persons were made without authority from the Commission on Audit.”

Borgonia said such act is prohibited under Section 380 of the Local Government Code (LGC).

“In case of real property, the disposal shall be subject to the approval of the Commission on Audit regardless of the value or cost involved,” Borgonia’s resolution quoted the Section 380 of the LGC.

In July 2019, the provincial government terminated a six-year lease contract on a province-owned lot at the Cebu IT Park with a real estate company.

The governor’s legal consultant, lawyer Marino Martinquilla, said the lease contract was “irregular” because the Provincial Board at the time did not give authority for the governor to sign it with the private company.

The real estate company voluntarily surrendered possession of the property alongside its P25-million showroom that sits on the 849-square meter property. / celr