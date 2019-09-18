USC player dedicates win to late grandpa

CEBU CITY, Philippines—University of San Carlos’ (USC) Justine Jules Langres was a man on a mission in Tuesday’s (September 17, 2019) Cesafi men’s basketball game against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

Aside from wanting to help give his team the victory, the promising Cebuano cager also wanted to honor someone close to his heart—his grandfather, who passed away recently.

Langres scored 15 points in helping the Warriors pull off an 81-74 win over the Wildcats and improve to 3-1 (win-loss) in the season.

“Ako lang ning gi dedicate sa akong lolo nga namatay pag last Monday. So tanan ako ning gihatag, para ni niya, akong gihatag akong best,” said Langres.

(I am dedicating this to my grandfather who passed away last Monday. So I gave my all, everything I am dedicating to him, this is all for him, I am giving him my best.)

Langres’ also got a lot of support from his teammates, especially from Kurt Ian Trangia, whose endgame heroics won the game for USC.

Trangia unleashed 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, a huge help considering the team’s foreign student-athlete Sommy Managor fouled out late in the game.

Managor also had 15 points in the game before he fouled out.

Langres gave credit to their coach Rodulfo “Bong” Abad, whom, he says, always pushes them to work hard.

“Ang giingon ra jud sa among coach nga dili jud mo mo-give up sa every play,” he said.

(He always tells us not to give up in every play.)

“Amo sad ni ihatag na credit para niya kay always sige siya push namo sa practice na go jud, buhata ang tanan para makadaug,” Langres added.

(We also give the credit to him because he is always pushing us during practices, to go for it, and do everything to win.)

Jessie Aloro Jr. towed CIT-U with 23 points with Jemcerson Sable adding 21, but their efforts went for naught.

It was a double whammy for CIT-U as the Wildkittens also succumbed to the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 70-66, in the junior division game held earlier.

Paul Apolonio topscored for the Dragons with 13 points while Darryl Clark Versales’ 17-point effort went for naught for the Wildkittens.

BOXSCORES

SENIORS

USC Warriors (81) – Langres 15, Managor 15, Marata 14, Mangubat 12, Trangia 12, Bequibel 8, Jelianggao 7, Brillo 2, Kelvin 2.

CIT-U Wildcats (74) – Aloro 23, Sable 21, Clarete 7, Kong 7, Escalona 4, Proel 4, Ventura 4, Jabonete 2, Selma 2.

JUNIORS

CEC Dragons (70) – Apolonio 13, Buisa 12, Rosillo 12, Bingil 10, Barita 9, Lumingkit 6, Cua 4, Nabotas 2, Villasor 2.

CIT-U Wildcats (66) – Versales 17, Claro 12, Tirol 10, Salutillo 8, Sullano 8, Cabrera 4, Rallon 4, Reyes 3. /bmjo