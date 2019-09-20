GREEN DAY!

Cebu City, Philippines—The college and high school squads of the University of the Visayas showed their might on Tuesday night, September 19, 2019, routing their respective foes in the Cesafi basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

The three-time defending champion Green Lancers cruised their way to a 105-65 rout of the hapless Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats while the Baby Lancers crushed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers, 96-69.

UV head coach Gary Cortes had a simple game plan against the Wildcats and executed it to perfection.

Here’s Cortes’ post-game interview:

“We just utilized out height advantage against CIT-U because obviously we are much bigger than they are,” said Cortes, whose squad rebounded from 72-64 loss to rivals University of Cebu (UC) last September 15.

UV now has a 2-1 (win-loss) record.

Despite the huge 40-point blowout, Cortes believes the Green Lancers can be better.

“We’re still in the adjustment period with all of our new players,” Cortes said.

UV big man Lass Coulibaly punished the CIT-U frontline en route to 23 points, helping the Green Lancers pull away in the second half.

The Baby Lancers’ AJ Sacayan, meanwhile, erupted for a game-high 36 points in the win against USPF.

Here’s our post-game interview with the promising cager.

BOXSCORES:

High school:

UV Baby Lancers (96) – Sacayan 36, Benzon 18, Melicor 14, Alilin 10, Basalo 7, Bajo 4, Tarrosa 4, Cabrllon 2, Hilario 1.

USPF Baby Panthers (69) – Isabelo 14, Suello 11, Singson 10, Octaviano 9, Ochavo 5, Yap 5, Singson 4, Delos Reyes 3, Cedenio 2, Espina 2, Junao 2, Lawton 2, Soco 2.

College:

UV Green Lancers (105) – Coulibaly 23, Cabahug 16, Delator 16, Butohan 10, Gellacone 9, Soliva 7, Maestre 6, Yulo 6, Gahi 4, Saga 4, Cometa 2, Tarrosa 2.

CIT-U Wildcats (65) – Sable 13, Jabonete 10, Ventura 10, Aloro 9, Kong 9, Escalona 8, Clarete 4, Garcia 2. /bmjo