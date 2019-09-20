Cebuano to represent PH in Mister Men International 2019 tilt in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 19-year-old native of Mandaue City will be the country’s representative to the Mister Men International 2019 in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia in February 2020.

Jan Andre Suico will raise the country’s flag in the international male pageant after winning Mister Men International Philippines 2019 during the grand finals of Mister Grand Philippines 2019 on September 19, Thursday in Quezon City.

“I feel so happy and blessed because all of my hard work and sacrifices really paid off. I still cannot believe it. I would like to thank all of my supporters all over the country for your prayers. It helped a lot,” he told CDN Digital.

Completing the 2019 court are Paolo Gallardo of Ilocos Region (Mister Grand Philippines 2019), Rambo Danas of Surigao del Norte (Mister Prime International Philippines 2019), Michael Ver Comaling of Ormoc City (Mister Icon World Philippines 2019), Taipan Paule of Lubao, Pampanga (Mister Tourism Globe Philippines 2019), Martin Sardina of Zambales (first runner-up), John David Schon of Binangoan (third runner-up), and Dan Basconcillo of Nueva Vizcaya (fourth runner-up).

Before the coronation night, Suico already has proven that he is one of the top contenders in Mister Grand International 2019. He was named as one of the Top 11 candidates during the Festival Costume Competition where he wore the creation of Allan Camarin Dela Fuente. His festival costume was inspired by vines made of rubber.

Suico, 19, is a freshman student taking up Aircraft Maintenance Technology at the Flight Dynamics School of Aeronautics in Lapu-Lapu City.

Before making it big to the national stage, he earned titles in Cebu, such as Mr. Gaisano Grand Mall 2018, Mr. Governor’s Cup 2018, and Mr. UCLM 2017.

He has been a model for three years already under B&B Models Cebu, the same talent management in Cebu of “It’s Showtime’s” BidaMan grand winner Jin Macapagal.