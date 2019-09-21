Cesafi College Basketball: Surging Cobras now 3-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras took the solo lead in the college division of the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

This after they streaked past University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 62-59, in a heart-stopping game Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

A clutch shot from Sir Shaquille Imperial inside the last two minutes of the ballgame turned the tide for the Cobras which was trailing the Warriors in the entire ballgame.

It was however import Lamine Thiam who topscored for thr Cobras with 24 points.

SWU Phinma Cobras now has a 3-0 win-loss record while USC Warriors has a 3-2 card.