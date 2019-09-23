KZ Tandingan, Epy Quizon to do own version of Cebuano song ‘Balay ni Mayang’

Cebu City, Philippines—KZ Tandingan and Epy Quizon are set to release their own version of popular Cebuano song “Balay ni Mayang” which will be showed on MYX Philippines at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Cattski Espina of 22 Tango Records, who handles the music license of the song, confirmed this development to CDN Digital through Facebook messager.

“We have always known they will have their own version while we were negotiating the license,” she said, citing Quizon, who reached out to do the project last May 2019.

“Balay ni Mayang” is originally written and interpreted by Kyle Wong and Martina San Diego.

Wong is with 22 Tango Records and is a member of the popular Cebuano pop-folk group, Wonggoys.

For San Diego, she was part of the TV5 local series titled, “Antigo.”

“Balay ni Mayang” finished third place during the Visayan Pop Music Festival in 2013 and became a massive hit both in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Everybody can relate to the story (Balay ni Mayang) about love regardless of what language, she said.

Espina also confirmed that “Balay ni Mayang” is part of the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, “The Art of Ligaw.”

The film is headlined by Quizon and Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan and is directed and written by Jourdan Sebastian.

This is a romantic comedy movie which centers the story of Jake who has been to hookups, flirting, and one nightstand.

According to the film’s official page, Jake will meet Carisse, who works as a call center in Davao.

Jake will finally decide to be in a long term relationship and wants to “make ligaw” (court) Carisse. /bmjo