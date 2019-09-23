DoE eyes floating solar technology as source of energy

CEBU CITY—The Department of Energy (DoE) is looking at the possibility of floating solar technology as an energy source.

Speaking at the Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP) CEO Conference held at Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort And Spa on Monday, September 23, 2019, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said they were now looking at this new technology as part of the government’s energy development thrust.

According to Cusi, they hoped that the floating solar technology would be another bright prospect in the renewable energy sector.

“This is something relatively new for us here in the Philippines, but its advantages, as lauded by proponents, fit into the WEF (Water-Energy-Food) nexus,” he pointed out.

Cusi explained that this new technology is still in the pilot stage in the Philippines.

“And the few floating solar projects we have are being evaluated for their ability to withstand heavy weather disturbances and their consequences,” he explained.

Cusi noted that the floating solar facilities could be a potential game changer if the pilot projects would be successful.

Over 200 energy ministers, energy company chief executive officers, and other industry leaders attended the conference held Monday.

“This is gathering of influential CEOs and government leaders who are in the position to come up with transition plans for adoption of energy efficiency, renewable energy and information communication technologies,” said Rogelio Singson, AESIEAP secretary general and Meralco PowerGen Corp. president and chief executive officer.

According to Singson, the Philippines has achieved 32 percent of renewable energy, ahead of its Southeast Asian neighbors, which set a 23-percent target.

“We hope that our government and power industry leaders were able to inspire our Asia-Pacific counterparts to seriously consider increasing their own respective countries’ renewable energy capacities to ideal levels of around 30 percent,” he pointed out.

The CEO Conference is the first portion of the biennial AESIEAP conferences. The Philippines will host AESIEAP Conference of Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) at the Manila Marriot Hotel on November 29 to December 3, 2020. /bmjo