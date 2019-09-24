Traffic flow improves at UN Avenue-DM Cortes intersection on Day 3 of new traffic scheme implementation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Traffic flow has become lighter along the intersection of D.M. Cortes (formerly Plaridel Street) and United Nations Avenue in Mandaue City on the third day of the implementation of the new traffic scheme in the area on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

At 7:30 a.m., the traffic coming from the Cansaga Bay Bridge of D.M. Cortes Street has become smoother compared to the almost 3-kilometer standstill experienced on Monday, September 23.

CDN Digital visited the intersection to check on the flow of traffic in the area with the morning rush-hour vehicle volume.

New traffic scheme DM Cortes-UN Avenue WATCH: Traffic situation at the intersection of D.M. Cortes and United Nations Avenue in Mandaue City on the third day of the implementation of the new traffic scheme on Tuesday, Septemer 24, 2019. | Rosalie Abatayo #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月23日周一

The intersection of D.M. Cortes and UN Avenue is one of the busiest portions in Mandaue City as it serves as a gateway for those who are headed for and coming from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

It also provides access to travelers that are coming from the northern towns of Cebu and headed for Cebu City.

This new traffic scheme is aimed to facilitate a free-flowing traffic going to and coming from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge by directing the traffic coming from D.M. Cortes and Cansaga Bay Bridge to a longer route. /bmjo