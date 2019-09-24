Fire burns Talisay City house used as butane refilling station

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — A house said to be used as a butane refilling station caught fire shortly after noontime today, September 24, in Sitio Kimba, Barangay San Roque in Talisay City.

Four men were seen leaving the burning house, but Talisay City Fire Marshall Arra Amparo said that they are yet to determine their identities.

The fire alarm was raised at 12:30 p.m.

Amparo said they heard explosions coming from the burning one-storey house, an indication on the presence of butane canisters there. Several gas tanks were also found scattered outside of the burnt structure.

A van that was parked in front of the house also exploded after it caught fire.

The series of explosions, Amparo said, caused fear among nearby residents.

Talisay City firefighters managed to place the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Fire investigators already cordoned the area to prevent people from getting close.

Amparo said they are yet to identify the four individuals who were seen fleeing from the fire scene. /dcb

More photos below: