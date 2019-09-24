Separate fires burned homes in cities of Talisay, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close a million worth of properties were burned in separate fire incidences which occurred in the neighboring cities of Cebu and Talisay earlier today, September 24.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) recorded P700, 000 worth of damages in a fire which burned a house that was used as butane refilling station in Sitio Kimba, Barangay San Roque in Talisay City at around 12:30 p.m.. The fire also burned two parked vehicles.

Earlier in the day, fire also burned seven homes and damaged another in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City. Damage to property was pegged at P72, 000.

Fire Marshall Arra Alpajaro said identified the owner of the burnt house in Sitio Kimba as a certain Chona Mercado. But she is yet to determine who was opening the illegal butane refilling business on Mercado’s home.

Alpajaro do not discount the possibility that Mercado leased her house to another individual.

Residents in the area heard series of explosions shortly after the fire broke at 12:30 p.m.

Fire investigators also found several gas tanks and butane canisters at Mercado’s home.

Alpajaro said that the operator of the butane refilling station in Sitio Kimba lacked a fire safety inspection certificate issued by BFP.

“Maayo gani kay lagyo ang mga balay diring dapita. Wala ray nangaigo pagbuto nya wala ra nispread ang kayo,”she said.

(It is just fortunately that houses in the area were not built close to each other. This was the reason why no one was injured during the explosions.)

Mercado’s residence is located about a 100 meters away from the nearest neighbor. The two-year-old structure was built in an area that is surrounded by trees.

A neighbor said that the businessman, who leased Mercado’s place, started his butane refilling business there about three months ago. Sources, who spoke with CDN Digital on the condition of anonymity, said that they would often see delivery vans visit the area.

In Cebu City, a Tuesday morning fire also burned seven homes and damaged another in Sitio Isla Mahilum in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

The fire left 10 families homeless.

The affected families are now taking temporary shelter at the barangay’s covered gym.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Oliver Tautho said the fire, which broke at 8:21 a.m., was traced to have been caused by an unplugged ceiling fan at the second floor of the residence of Madelyn Numera.

He said the third alarm fire immediately spread to nearby homes located in the densely populated community.

“Ipasaka gyod na natog third alarm kay pwerte bayang huota sa lugar. Maayo gani kay narespondehan dayon, wala na maapil ang ubang balay,” Tautho said.

(We had to raise the fire to third alarm because the area was densely populated. Luckily, were were able to immediately put out the fire and prevent this from further spreading to nearby homes. )

The fire site in Barangay Basak San Nicolas was located across a private school. /dcb