Chan announces lifting of curfew, bicycle ban in Mandaue-Mactan bridges

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The sidewalks of the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges will again be opened for public use anytime of the day and night.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan announced during his press conference on Wednesday, September 25, that the Mactan-Cebu Bridge Management Board (MCBMB) has already agreed to lift the 1. a.m. to 5 .m. curfew imposed on people who would opt to use the sidewalks of the two bridges that connects Mactan Island to mainland Cebu.

Chan said that the board has also agreed to allow bicycle riders to use the sidewalks of the two bridges which they will share with the pedestrians. But he warned that bicycles will still be banned from travelling along side other vehicles on the bridge itself.

Chan expressed his appreciation to board members led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for listening to the concerns of bridge users especially those coming from Lapu-Lapu City.

The bridge board thought of imposing some regulations on users of the two bridges following series of suicide attempts in the area.

Chan said that the prohibition against the use of the pedestrian lanes of the two bridges greatly inconvenience especially the students and workers who would opt to walk on the two bridges to get to their destinations because of their lack in money.

To discourage anyone from committing crimes or thinking of committing suicide in the area, Chan said that he would deploy force multipliers who will be assigned to monitor activities in the two bridges on a particular shift. /dcb