A simple guide to help you repair damaged skin and hair

Everyday calls for a simple pamper session for yourself! People say that the hair is a person’s crowning glory so we must take care of our hair no matter what. It also goes together with our skin, because when we neglect taking good care of our bodies, it shows through our skin. But what if we are exposed to daily dilemmas that prevent us from having a nice shiny hair and radiant skin?

In this article, CDN compiled three of the top solutions that will help you achieve the hair and skin that you want. And hold on right there because these products are made affordable only by S&R Membership Shopping!

SHAMPOO

Having a bad hair day because of the moody weather? Or simply can’t get that hairstyle right and now your hair is dull and dry? Don’t worry because S&R has a solution for you! L’oreal Shampoo Total Repair is here to save your hair problems! Infused with protein and ceramide, this shampoo repairs not one but five signs of damage! Grab this great deal at the S&R Members’ Treat for P599 Buy1Take1.

SOAP

Having dry and dull skin can be unattractive sometimes and aside from drinking a lot of water, you sure need the perfect mild soap to help you with your problem. At S&R Members’ Treat you can grab Nivea Bar Creme Care, it’s not only good for all skin types but its caring elements can also cleanse your skin while you take a shower and leaves you with a unique scent! It’s also Buy1Take1 at only P299.00 so grab all the soap you want!

LOTION

Of course you can’t just leave your skin unprotected after you take a bath, after care is also important to assist your skin and give it a nice glow! You need a gentle touch of lotion to go with the rest of your day or even before going to bed. Dove Beauty Cream will leave your skin moisturized and nourished all day while giving you a lightweight feel! Still at S&R Members’ Treat, this product is at P299 Buy1Take1!

You got no more reason not to invest in your hair and body, because S&R truly got you covered!

Don’t forget that all of these products are Buy1Take1. Give an extra to a friend who needs it! S&R’s Members’ Treat is until September 29 and they are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visit your nearest branch nationwide!