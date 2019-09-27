Rescue launched for woman seen atop a telecom tower in Medellin; power shut down as safety measure

CEBU CITY, Philipppines — The town of Medellin in northern Cebu experienced an scheduled brownout today, September 27, 2019, after a woman was seen atop the tower of a telecommunication company.

A report posted on the official Facebook page of the municipality of Medellin said the decision to shut down power in the town is a safety measure while rescue operation is ongoing for the woman who is seen sitting on the ledge at the topmost portion of the tower.

Police Patrolman Marlon Montesclaros, desk officer of Medellin Police Station, confirmed that they are currently conducting a rescue operation on an unidentified woman who climbed on top of the tower located in Barangay Poblacion of the town.

The telecommunication company is aware of the situation and has sent a representative to the site . /elb

—-Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.