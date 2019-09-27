Mandaue police nab a high value target in a drug bust in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A high value target drug suspect was nabbed in Barangay Luz, Cebu City by pursuing elements from the Opao Police Station in Mandaue City during a buy-bust operation on Friday night, September 27.

Ace Tabada, 25, a resident of Barrio Luz, was caught with around 19 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) estimated to be worth of P70,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) valuation.

Also caught along with Tabada was a woman believed to be his courier, identified as Janice Codilla, 34, native of Samar but residing in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, chief of the Opao Police Station, they learned of Tabada’s alleged drug trade from another drug personality they had arrested at a checkpoint in Mandaue City.

They also learned that Tabada is out on bail since early this year for a robbery case.

Villacampa’s team was assisted by the elements of the City Intelligence Branch of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) as they were conducting a drug operation outside their area of jurisdiction.

Tabada is now held at the Opao Police Station and will face charges for selling illegal drugs while Codilla will be charged for possession of illegal drugs./elb