Cop injured, suspect killed in Binaliw shootout 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A policeman was injured in a shootout with an armed suspect in Sitio Santa Ana, Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, on Monday dawn, September 30, 2019.

According to Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, chief of Talamban Police Station, the victim identified as Police Corporal Banedy Talimporos Solante of Consolacion Police station, was outside his house when he saw the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Julito Togono Boaquin, pass by carrying a firearm at around 2:30 a.m.

Quoting the narration of Solante, Taneo said the policeman then confronted the suspect, who was from Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Solante said Boaquin started to fire at him and hit him on his left leg. This prompted Solante to fire back. When he did, he managed to hit Boaquin several times.

Sensing the suspect was motionless, Solante allegedly called for help.

When members of the Talamban Police and the medical team arrived, Boaquin was already lifeless.

Solante was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center while the suspect was brought to Rolling Hills Funeral Homes.

Taneo said the suspect might have visited the town for its fiesta on Sunday, September 29.

As of press time, investigators were working to determine the background of Boaquin.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said they will be giving financial assistance to Solante for his medical treatment. /bmjo