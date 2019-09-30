Jaclupan Dam supply down; MCWD cuts dam’s water production by 5K cubic meters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Water consumers in parts of Talisay and Cebu cities will experience low pressure and fewer service hours in the next few days after the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) is forced to reduce its daily water production of the Jaclupan Dam by 5,000 cubic meters on Monday, September 30.

The heat in the last few days, which has reached 34 degrees Celsius and the absence of rain have caused the water levels in the Jaclupan Dam to go down prompting the MCWD to cut water production from the dam from the average 30,000 cubic meters per day to 25,000 cubic meters per day.

Low pressure and fewer service hours are to be expected in parts of Talisay City and Cebu City including Barangays Bulacao, Basak Pardo, Mambaling, Banawa, Capitol Site, Sta. Cruz, Sambag 1, Sambag 2, Calamba, Kamputhaw, Inayawan, and Basak San Nicolas.

“MCWD is advising its consumers to use only the water that they need and to store water during off peak hours since supply and pressure will be lower during high demand hours,” said the MCWD in a statement.

In a recent statement, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the extreme heat experienced in Central Visayas had been caused by the weakened hold of the southwest monsoon or habagat and similar weak hold of the cold northeast monsoon or Amihan.

Pagasa said that the heat would be expected to last through the first week of October as no weather disturbance had been expected to affect the region on those days. /dbs