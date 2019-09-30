Doctor to be charged over PMA plebe’s death

BAGUIO CITY – The physician who attended to Darwin Dormitorio, the Philippine Military Academy cadet who died due to hazing, will be charged with criminal negligence, Police Capt. Allen Rae Co said on Monday.

Capt. Flor Apostol’s diagnosis and findings did not include or indicate Dormitorio’s bruises when he complained of abdominal pain on September 17, 2019.

“Shouldn’t they have examined Dormitorio thoroughly? Let him undergo x-ray examinations, or make him take ultrasound? Many officials believe that had he been treated properly on September 17, he would not have died,” Co said.

“They should have dug deeper because Dormitorio had already gone to the hospital on August 20 and September 6. Cadets will not admit when they have been maltreated,” he said.

Dormitorio was eventually discharged from hospital and prescribed medications for urinary tract infection, Co said.

Other attending physicians of the PMA Station Hospital may also be charged.

Further investigations will determine if doctors deliberately concealed the signs of hazing, “but facts currently do not show the hospital tried to hide the hazing since medical staffers have been upfront about (Dormitorio’s) medical history, Co said.

The Baguio City Police Office is ready to file hazing charges against cadets responsible for harassing and for beating up Dormitorio, but has decided to wait for a member of the plebe’s family to arrive this week, Co said. /gsg