DILG tells Abellana to reassume as Mambaling village chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed Mambaling Barangay Captain Gines Abellana, who was ordered suspended by the 14th Sanguniang Panlungsod in January 2019 on accusations of abuse of authority, to already reassume his post.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the Cebu City Legal Officer, wrote members of the 15th Sanguniang Panlunsod on Monday, September 30, to inform them of the DILG order.

The DILG order addresses the confusion on who should function as Mambaling barangay captain.

Abellana earlier refused to heed his suspension order, the reason why engaged in disagreements with first councilor Anna Marie Palomo as to who should function as Mambaling barangay captain. He also filed an appeal of the Council’s suspension order before the Office of the President.

The DILG ruled on Abellana’s favor.

“Wherefore, PB (Punong Barangay) Abellana may now resume his functions as Punong Barangay and he be authorized to transact business with the Landbank of the Philippines,” said the DILG Opinion dated August 28, 2019. A copy of the order was received at the City Legal Office last week.

Gealon said that members of the 15th Sanguniang Panlungsod are now tasked to implement the DILG order and facilitate Abellana’s reinstatement. / dcb