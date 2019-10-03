LTO pushes new rules for driving schools, instructors

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Disciplined drivers and road safety are the expected results once the Land Transportation Office (LTO) implements the proposed regulations for driving schools and instructors.

Victor Caindec, LTO Central Visayas regional director, issued this statement during the public consultation Thursday with the owners and representatives of driving schools held at the LTO office along N. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City.

Caindec said the new regulations contained in the draft memorandum circular would require the accreditation, supervision and control of driving schools.

It also sets out the guidelines for the standardization of trainings for applicants of student driver’s permit and driver’s license.

Under the draft memorandum, those who would like to acquire a driver’s license have to undergo the training program, which would be designed by LTO.

Caindec explained that the public consultation was held nationwide on Thursday, October 3, to get the inputs and concerns of the driving school owners.

The draft memorandum sets standard requirements for accreditation of driving schools.

Maneuvering site

A driving school is required to have a 14×14-meter maneuvering site where students undertake off-highway driving lessons. This would enable students to develop dexterity, prior to the major highway driving lessons.

If the maneuvering site is public property, the driving school should have a written permit from the local government.

Caindec also encouraged driving schools to establish a common driving test track complete with traffic signs and pavement markings.

The proposed regulations also have several requirements for a classroom, such as audio visual materials, updated traffic signs, driver’s manual and reading materials in traffic rules, among others.

Also, the schools will be required to have at least two motor vehicles, one manual and the other automatic, and one motorcycle.

These vehicles, which have to be registered in the name of the school or operator, should be roadworthy.

Instructors

On the other hand, school instructors have to be accredited by the LTO and have to be connected to a driving school.

Caindec noted that freelance driving instructors would no longer be allowed to offer lessons.

Upon the approval of the proposed regulations, all those who wanted to learn driving would be required to undergo driving course at training schools, he added.

Those, who would want to acquire a driver’s license, would have to spend for the training to acquire this privilege, Caindec said.

For those who would renew their driver’s license, he clarified that they would have to attend reorientation program or the driving enhancement program for drivers that would be conducted by LTO-accredited learning centers./dbs