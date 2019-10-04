Police to intensify campaign against marijuana

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police believe that drug personalities are now shifting to marijuana with the anti-illegal drugs campaign currently focusing on shabu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dominick Poblete, head of Second Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), said this after the recent uprooting of 90,000 fully grown Marijuana plants worthing at least P36 million, in Sitio Carbon, Barangay Pangamihan, Toledo City, Cebu, on Thursday morning, October 3, 2019.

“Ito yang mga hindi na masyadong napapansin kasi nag fo-focus tayo sa shabu,” said Poblete.

(This is what we’re missing since we are too focused on shabu eradication.)

Because of this, Poblete said the force is set to conduct an intensified campaign against marijuana plantation in the southern areas of Cebu.

Learning that it has been the third time that a marijuana plantation have been discovered and uprooted in Toledo City, Poblete told CDN Digital this afternoon, October 4, 2019, that he will be strengthening partnership with Barangay Anti-drug Abuse Council (BADAC) and focus on a campaign for marijuana plantation or sites in the southern area of Cebu.

A regular visit in the remote areas, according to Poblete, should also keep them informed about marijuana cultivation.

Poblete added he will be in constant communication with the local government unit (LGU) for information dissemination and alternative plans that could help the residents and the local farmers, whom they are suspecting to be the ones cultivating the illegal plants.

“Siguro may mga humalong drug personalities na nag encourage sa kanila na mas madaling kumita pag ganito ang itanim,” said Poblete.

(Maybe there are drug personalities who encourage these farmers that money comes easy when they would plant marijuana.)

Meanwhile, Poblete said they are still conducting further investigation to trace the owner of the five-hectare land where the marijuana plants were cultivated. /bmjo