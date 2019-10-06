‘Angry’ Duterte to go after ‘ninja cops’ once back in PH

MOSCOW, Russia — President Rodrigo Duterte issued a stern warning to “ninja cops” from half way around the world, saying he would go after them once he gets back home.

Speaking before the Filipino community here on Saturday, Duterte said he would get rid of police officers who are involved in illegals drugs before his term ends.

“Meron akong ninja ngayon; pag-uwi ko talagang upakan ko itong mga p*tang *nang pulis na ‘to. Ay… ‘Yang tawag nilang ninja. ‘Yung talagang nagdodroga ang mga g***,” he said.

(When I get back to the Philippines, I will really beat those [expletive] police. Oh, those that they call ninja. Those [expletive] are the ones really doing drugs.)

“Before my term ends, I have two years and so many months left, ubusin ko talaga itong mga p*tang *na na ‘to. Tignan mo (I will finish these [expletive]. Watch me),” he added.

“Basta ako, galit talaga ako sa mga y*wa na ‘yan (As for me, I’m really angry at those [expletive]),” he further said.

Duterte’s remarks came as allegations of drug recycling hounded the Philippine National Police. He earlier said he would let Senate finish its probe before deciding on the fate of its chief, General Oscar Albayalde.

Before the President left for an official visit to Russia, he had instructed Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to look into Albayalde’s involvement in the issue after the Senate committee on justice completes its investigation.

READ: Duterte on Albayalde’s fate: Let Senate finish the investigation first

Albayalde’s name was earlier mentioned by former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong during one of the hearings conducted by the Senate justice committee on the issue.

READ: Magalong drops Albayalde’s name in ‘ninja cops’ probe

Magalong had alleged that Albayalde intervened in the case of the latter’s former men at the Pampanga police office who supposedly made millions from seized illegal drugs during a raid in November 2013.

But Albayalde denied Magalong’s allegations, saying he does not know the motive behind the latter bringing up the issue after six years.

READ: Albayalde, Magalong, Aquino back at Senate for ‘ninja cop’ probe

“They [ninja cops] are now or they were identified and well, tapos na ang Congress nag-investigate (Congress is done with its investigation),” Duterte went on.

“Eh, ang pulis under ni (Secretary Eduardo) Año, DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government). Sabi ko kay Secretary Año, you investigate first because that is part of due process. ‘Yung opisina ko kasi is not an investigating agency, it’s an Office of the President,” he added.

(The police are under Año, the DILG. I told him to investigate first because that is part of due process. My office is not an investigating agency, it’s an Office of the President.)

Duterte is currently on his way to Davao City. He left Moscow late Saturday (early Sunday in Manila) after his five-day official visit where he held separate bilateral talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russia President Vladimir Putin. /je