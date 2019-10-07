WATCH: Netizen shares video that reminds us how simple life can be

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Here’s a video that serves as a perfect reminder to everyone to enjoy the simple things in life, especially simple moments with the family.

Thanks to Niño Cañete, 21, this video is now an inspiration to many netizens.

Watch the video here:

Cañete, a nautical student, was responsible for taking the video of a father and his two young sons last October 5, 2019, in Toledo City.

His caption read, “No matter how poor you think you are, If you have a family loving you, you have EVERYTHING.”

The video, which was posted on October 6, has already been making wavs online, garnering 546 comments, 19,000 reactions, 29,000 shares, and 718,000 views as of October 7.

While the video inspired many on social media, Cañete said he, too, realized a lot of things when he saw the bonding moment between the three.

“While we are eating in [a restaurant], this family caught my attention. They looked so happy. I could relate because we were young, my father did that to us too,” says Cañete.

He also told CDN Digital through Facebook messenger that he also was reminded of how simple life could be if you choose to be happy and contented with what you have.

“No matter how hard life can get, our parents might not be able to give us everything we want. But for as long as our family is complete, then we’ll be okay,” he said.

Okay indeed.

A netizen, Petter Stunner, put it perfectly in a comment section of the video. He said, “That’s the real meaning of life.”

We couldn’t agree more. /bmjo