Capitol to hear WTCI’S side before deciding on its blacklisting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) is set to hear Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019, the side of WT Construction Inc. (WTCI) regarding the provincial government’s plan to blacklist the firm.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia wanted WTCI blacklisted after the latter snubbed the Capitol’s 48-hour ultimatum last July, directing them to backfill the right side of the Capitol grounds, which they excavated for the foundation of the scrapped P1.3-billion Provincial Resource Center project.

WTCI was the contractor of the 20-story edifice which Garcia ordered to permanently stopped upon her assumption last July 1, 2019.

Lawyer Roy Salubre, provincial treasurer and BAC chairman, said they still need to observe due process and hear WTCI’s side before they can decide on the blacklisting.

“Pagkahuman sa hearing, kun unsa among makita, we will decide on it. But we will hear their side fully,” Salubre told CDN Digital this morning.

(We will come up with a decision base on what will be presented during the hearing.)

The hearing set at 4 p.m. on Tuesday is already the last step before the Capitol will decide if WTCI should be blacklisted.

Once blacklisted, WTCI will be banned from undertaking any future projects of the provincial government.

WTCI was also the contractor of the controversial P800-million Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) which was built in 2007 during Garcia’s first term as governor.

On Monday, October 7, Garcia once again lashed out at the construction firm for neglecting the Capitol’s previous notices.

She also revealed that executives of the WTCI have been asking Capitol officials to negotiate on their fate.

But Garcia said the company should be held liable for excavating the property and refusing to backfill it.

At least three WTCI equipment remain inside the project site as the Capitol maintains that the firm is not off the hook from its liabilities just yet. /bmjo