PHO: Cebu remains free of meningococcimea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province is still free of meningococcemia cases, said Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Christina Gianggo.

Gianggo made this assurance after the result of the blood test on the suspected meningococcemia case turned out to be negative of the contagious bacterial infection.

The suspected case was that of a five-year-old child from Consolacion town in northern Cebu, who was brought to Eversley Child’s Sanitarium in Jagobiao, Mandaue City for fever last week.

The suspected case was reported to the PHO on Thursday, October 3.

The child was transferred to a private hospital still in Mandaue City then to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City where the child died two hours after he underwent blood sample extraction.

It was suspected for meningococcimea because of the speed in the deterioration of the child’s condition.

“[Among the symptoms are] fever and rashes… paspas kaayo ni siya mao nga kinahanglan gyud nga madali (this spreads so fast that we need to arrest it immediately),” said Gianggo.

Meningococcimea is a bloodstream infection caused by airborne bacteria, Nisseria meningitidis, and is considered a highly contagious disease.

Gianggo said the family of the child have been given antibiotics after the child’s death even before the results came out today.

Even if the child turned out to be free of meningococcimea, Gianggo said the public should remain cautious, to practice hygiene, and take measures to improve their immune system, especially for children.

While all age groups may be affected by the bacterial infection, children remain the most vulnerable sector since they have weaker immune systems, said Gianggo.

Last week, two confirmed cases of meningococcimea have been reported in Metro Manila./elb