CCDC proposes P15-B budget for Cebu City in 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) has proposed a P15-billion budget plan for 2020, which may be the basis of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella when he submits the proposed annual appropriations measure for 2020 before the City Council this month.

The CCDC, which is composed of barangay captains, non-government organizations, and other stakeholders in Cebu City, proposed budget included their “wish list” projects for 2020.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the city council’s majority floor leader and chair of the committee on budget, said the CCDB came up with the budget plan according to the projects that the stakeholders believe are needed in the city.

However, this budget plan is only a basis for Labella to finalize his annual budget for 2020 as the mayor has the prerogative to choose the projects he will allocate city’s funds to.

Garcia could not reveal the details of the P15 billion budget plan but he said that most of the CCDC’s wish list are in line with the mayor’s plans as well, which is to give focus on traffic, social housing, and education.

“He (Labella) has prioritized traffic, as to the amount we don’t know. It will be mostly on equipment. That will be an upgrade of our traffic system,” said Garcia.

Aside from traffic, Garcia said the mayor also plans to put up more five-storey tenement housing in different areas in the city to reduce the number of its informal settlers, provide them decent homes and give then a better chance at life.

Garcia expected that the annual budget would include the construction of additional tenements.

Finally, Garcia said the annual budget will most likely include the budget for the planned Cebu City College that is now being pushed in the City Council.

Garcia said the Cebu City College will need an ordinance before it can be established, which he expected to be passed within the year, allowing the city to allot a budget for it next year.

The deadline for the annual budget proposal of Labella will be on October 16, which will then be brought to the City Council for perusal and approval. /elb